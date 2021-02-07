Serum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207.47 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $135.91 million and $207.47 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00007153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00177293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238590 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

