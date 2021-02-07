-$0.14 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 315,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

