Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

