iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.