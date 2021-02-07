Dune Network (DUN) Trading 31.4% Lower This Week

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 60.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1,132.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dune Network has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00175565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00055788 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00238625 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00072397 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 454,236,810 coins and its circulating supply is 356,647,107 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

