Chainlink (LINK) Hits One Day Volume of $2.77 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $23.98 or 0.00063098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.73 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.01134434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.89 or 0.06229432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.