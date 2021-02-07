Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock valued at $139,243,978 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

