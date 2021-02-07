TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $900,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

