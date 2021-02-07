Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $5.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.14. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $4.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $14.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.49. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $224.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

