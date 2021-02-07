Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $54.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. 446,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,884. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at $45,863,169.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,469,464. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

