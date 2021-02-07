5,879 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

