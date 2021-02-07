Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

