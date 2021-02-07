Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and traded as low as $10.01. Australian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 529 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

