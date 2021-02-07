MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WMT stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
