Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 997.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average is $213.63. The company has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

