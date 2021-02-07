Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,252,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

