The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of +6-8% yr/yr for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.48-6.60 EPS.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.