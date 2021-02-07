Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 301,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,546. Hubbell has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 197,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

