Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 54.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.