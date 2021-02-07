Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRLN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

