Gossip Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,026.11 and $2.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

