Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

