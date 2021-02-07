Day & Ennis LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

