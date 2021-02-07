Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $100.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

