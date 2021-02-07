Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,655.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

