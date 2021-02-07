Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

