Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 61 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

