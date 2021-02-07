Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

