MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys Shares of 291 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.91.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

