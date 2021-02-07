Day & Ennis LLC Invests $297,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

