Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$51.75

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

ENB stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.91. 15,586,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.20. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market cap of C$90.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.78.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.