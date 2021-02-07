Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

