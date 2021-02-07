Addison Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

