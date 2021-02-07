Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 635 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 325.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

