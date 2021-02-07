First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,231,020 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,942,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,231,020 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,071,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

