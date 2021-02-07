Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 550,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 542,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

