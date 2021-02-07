Datacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $15,082.93 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,082.93 and $14.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018729 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

