Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $936.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Lisk Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $341,817.50 and approximately $936.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00177263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00238042 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073054 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

