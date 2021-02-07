Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.