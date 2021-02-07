Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.