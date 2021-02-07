Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,406 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

