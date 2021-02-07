Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.