CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 737 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.25.

Cummins stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

