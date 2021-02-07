Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 43,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

