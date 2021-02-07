$18.67 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post $18.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $61.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 million to $62.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.98 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $92.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.31. 853,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,579. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 266,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

