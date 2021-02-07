ATN Market Cap Hits $752,235.99 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. ATN has a market cap of $752,235.99 and $12,848.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.01146547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.51 or 0.06305432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.