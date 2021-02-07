Analysts Anticipate Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. Amplify Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

AMPY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 1,580,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,865. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

