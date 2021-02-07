Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.881-2.939 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of HRC traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,319. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

