Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

