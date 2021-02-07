Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,613 shares of company stock valued at $59,781,478. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

